Barbecue lunch to benefit Midland University's PBL chapter

Community members are invited to stop by The Milady Coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, for a Back the Orange & Blue BBQ lunch to benefit the Midland University chapter of Professional Business Leaders (PBL).

The lunch will include a smoked pork sandwich, chips, baked beans and a cookie. Free will donations will be accepted. The fundraiser is sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company and Sycamore Education.

The funds from this event will help underwrite participation at the PBL National Convention in Chicago this June for the six students who qualified by placing in the top of their state events. Qualifiers include Burt Brandt, Kayla Flanigan, Riley Herring, Bridget Praest, Piper Rasmussen and Scott Tatum. Additionally, Riley Herring was elected as the Nebraska PBL State Officer – Vice President of Communications.

The four-day conference is considered the pinnacle of the PBL experience. It is an opportunity to compete in business-related events against the best and brightest in the nation while also promoting leadership, information exchange and new opportunities to implement on the local chapter level.

PBL is a unique organization designed to give college students the competitive edge through career exploration, self-improvement, and community service opportunities. PBL is the ideal way for students to sharpen their business skills while applying their classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.