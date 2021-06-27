Baxa receives scholarship from Nebraska Press Association Foundation

Baxa receives journalism scholarship

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the winners of their 2021 high school and collegiate scholarships. This year, four high school and two collegiate students were selected.

Under the established foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, at a Nebraska-based college or university this fall, with a specific interest or major in community journalism at a weekly, semi-weekly, or daily newspaper.

Hannah Lurye Baxa, a 2021 graduate of Fremont High School, was a recipient of a $2,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Wayne State College, with a major in journalism and a minor in editing/publication. She is the daughter of Summer and Matt Baxa of Fremont.

Member newspapers of the Nebraska Press Association joined in sponsoring the competition by promoting the scholarship opportunities in their newspapers.

Area students graduate from UNMC program

Sixty-four high school students graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center High School Alliance program on May 24. The students represent 23 high schools in and around the Omaha metro.