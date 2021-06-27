Baxa receives scholarship from Nebraska Press Association Foundation

Baxa receives journalism scholarship
The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the winners of their 2021 high school and collegiate scholarships. This year, four high school and two collegiate students were selected.
Under the established foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, at a Nebraska-based college or university this fall, with a specific interest or major in community journalism at a weekly, semi-weekly, or daily newspaper.
Hannah Lurye Baxa, a 2021 graduate of Fremont High School, was a recipient of a $2,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Wayne State College, with a major in journalism and a minor in editing/publication. She is the daughter of Summer and Matt Baxa of Fremont.
Member newspapers of the Nebraska Press Association joined in sponsoring the competition by promoting the scholarship opportunities in their newspapers.
Area students graduate from UNMC program
Sixty-four high school students graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center High School Alliance program on May 24. The students represent 23 high schools in and around the Omaha metro.
This year’s High School Alliance graduates included Mallory Ruwe of Arlington High School and Madisyn Rogert of Douglas County West High School.
The UNMC High School Alliance gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to take college-level courses in preparation for careers in health care. The alliance is a partnership between UNMC, 12 metropolitan area school districts and an educational service unit. Classes are geographically and economically diverse.
The program, which is held during the school year, provides unique hands-on learning experiences, including courses in infectious diseases, anatomy and medical decision-making taught by UNMC faculty on the Omaha campus.
Since its founding in the 2010-2011 academic year, the High School Alliance has graduated over 556 students.
This year, eight students completed the Stellar Seniors program, signifying that they applied as juniors to return to the program during their senior year. Those selected as Stellar Seniors have demonstrated leadership, commitment to the program and are required to complete a semester-long independent study.