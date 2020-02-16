You are the owner of this article.
Benedictine College dean's list
Benedictine College dean's list

Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended Dec. 10, 2019.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 GPA through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list. Of the 1,935 full-time undergraduate students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 125 made the president's list and 730 made the dean's list.

The following area students were honored:

Wahoo: Anastasia Kastl, president's list; Elliana Wyllie, dean’s list.

Yutan: Maggie Morrissey, dean’s list.

