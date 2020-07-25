Benedictine College dean's list
Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 16.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list. Of the 1,935 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 197 made the president's list and 546 made the dean's list.

Area students who were honored are:

Fremont: Gracie Eckardt, dean's list.

Wahoo: Anastasia Kastl, dean's list.

