Benedictine College graduates

Benedictine College

Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The college graduated 317 students, including 19 with graduate degrees. Students graduated at the official end of the academic year on May 16.

The college had hoped to hold commencement exercises in Wilcox Stadium on campus on July 25, but COVID-19 concerns and rising infection rates in the state of Kansas caused the Atchison County Health Department to cancel the delayed event.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Wahoo: Anastasia Kastl, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Yutan: Maggie Morrissey, with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing.

