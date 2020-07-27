Bergan alumnus shares motivational thoughts at graduation ceremony

Tyler Linder piled up plenty of accomplishments in his time at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.
The 2005 graduate was student council president and on the A honor roll. He was a multi-sport athlete, multi-club member and Homecoming king.
Linder looked like he had it altogether.
But appearances don’t always reflect what’s inside.
“On the outside, I had my life together, but on the inside I was lost and confused,” Linder told the 2020 graduating class. “Although I had accomplished many things, I still had this constant voice telling me I wasn’t good enough.”
What Linder learned, he sought to pass on to the soon-to-be graduates — that they are God’s beloved sons and daughters and he has a plan for their lives.
With that, the Bergan alumnus challenged students to be themselves, talk about Jesus and get out of their comfort zones. Linder also paid tribute to Joe Wojtkiewicz, a Bergan teacher and coach who retired in June after serving the school for 4 ½ decades.
Family and friends gathered Saturday night in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church during the commencement ceremony for 28 students. Raegan Hoyle was valedictorian and Hannah Frost was salutatorian of a class Principal Dan Koenig said amazed him with their love of each other and love and pride in the school.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the senior class wasn’t able to gather and vote on a commencement speaker. So Koenig selected Linder.
“I wanted someone that is a Bergan Knight themselves and could provide them a thought-provoking message as these graduates go out and tackle the world,” Koenig said.
Linder, a husband and father, teaches theology and is head football coach at Scotus Central High School in Columbus.
In his speech, Linder acknowledged his Bergan classmates, who went on to become doctors, lawyers, tradesmen and entrepreneurs. Some are cancer survivors and military veterans.
“I don’t feel like I’m the most worthy guy to be standing up here today,” Linder said. “Mr. Koenig could have picked any one of these people, but he settled on a guy who talks about Jesus and coaches football for a living.”
Looking back, Linder recalled how he entered the school as a seventh-grader, planning to wear the right outfit, mingle with the popular crowd and avoid anything uncool like the plague. Admittedly, he was insecure.
“I had this misguided belief that I was not enough and if people knew the real me, I would be shunned like the village leper,” he said.
That belief lasted throughout his high school career.
His advice to Bergan graduates: “Do not be ashamed of the person God created you to be. It took me 24 years of my life to realize this. Be you! Because when you are the real authentic you, it brings joy to the Father’s heart and it points people to Jesus.”
Linder pointed to the Old Testament in which God told the prophet Jeremiah: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”
“God had a plan for Jeremiah and God has a plan for your life, too,” Linder said.
That can be scary.
“Because the moment you accept that God has a plan for your life, it means that your plans now become obsolete. God is always calling us to our mission,” Linder said.
He told of Bible-times people who initially said, “no,” to God’s call.
Jeremiah figured he was too young. Jonah hated the Ninevites he was called to warn. Moses spoke with a stutter.
But one woman — named Mary — was a poor girl, born in a rough time, during some of history’s worst oppressors.
She said, “yes,” to God’s plan right away.
And she became the mother of Christ.
“God saw all of these people better than they saw themselves,” Linder said. “God knows you, because he made you.”
Linder said some of seniors are talented artists and writers. Some are great listeners. Some are musically gifted and others are “laugh-out-loud funny.”
He knows some people feel inadequate, but pointed to Christ’s feeding of 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and two fish. While Christ’s disciples didn’t think there would be enough food, Jesus multiplied what they had—with 12 baskets of leftovers.
“If God can make a bounty out of scraps, imagine what he could do with the things you give him,” Linder said, then speaking of the Apostles. “If he can make saints out of cowardly Peter and Persecuting Paul, what can he do with the authentic you?”
Linder said putting out one’s true self can be uncomfortable, but diamonds aren’t made without pressure or steel without being forged out of fire.
“Nothing great ever happens in your comfort zone,” he said.
Everyone has a deep longing to be loved and admired, but Linder said being the good-looking or athletic or cool kid isn’t the way to go.
Linder asked how many students knew the names: Elizabeth Taylor, Ty Cobb or James Dean.
Taylor was the most beautiful and popular actress in the 1960s, he said. Cobb had an outstanding career as a major league baseball player. And as an actor and model, Dean — who died at age 24 — had been the cultural icon of his day.
While all three were world famous, now only an older generation of people recognizes their names.
“Beauty fades, styles change and even the celebrity is reduced to just another name,” Linder said.
Instead, he said people are attracted to confidence and holiness.
“Confidence is the acknowledgement that you are a beloved child of God and holiness is the courage to be the authentic you and saying, ‘yes,’ to the plan that God has for your life,” Linder said.
Linder cited Wojtkiewicz as an example.
“This is a man who felt a calling to introduce young people to the life and divinity of Jesus and he did it with supreme humility for an astounding 45 years,” Linder said. “‘Sir,’ as we always called him, has always been a model for all of us. He is confident and holy. There are lots of celebrities and sports stars in the world. There are very few Joe Wojtkiewicz’s. Be like Sir.”
Linder talked about evangelizing through actions, which can be done through a smile or holding a door open for someone.
“You can literally change a person’s life with a compliment or a random act of kindness,” Linder said. “Humanity needs more helpers and less hashtags. If you aren’t comfortable talking to people about Jesus, then show them Jesus.”
Linder commended the seniors for their diligence in studying, passing tests, practicing in the heat and competing on big stages even amid the pandemic.
And he gave some marching orders.
“You are now being commissioned,” he said. “Your mission has just begun.”
