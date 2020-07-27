Bergan alumnus shares motivational thoughts at graduation ceremony

Taylor was the most beautiful and popular actress in the 1960s, he said. Cobb had an outstanding career as a major league baseball player. And as an actor and model, Dean — who died at age 24 — had been the cultural icon of his day.

While all three were world famous, now only an older generation of people recognizes their names.

“Beauty fades, styles change and even the celebrity is reduced to just another name,” Linder said.

Instead, he said people are attracted to confidence and holiness.

“Confidence is the acknowledgement that you are a beloved child of God and holiness is the courage to be the authentic you and saying, ‘yes,’ to the plan that God has for your life,” Linder said.

Linder cited Wojtkiewicz as an example.

“This is a man who felt a calling to introduce young people to the life and divinity of Jesus and he did it with supreme humility for an astounding 45 years,” Linder said. “‘Sir,’ as we always called him, has always been a model for all of us. He is confident and holy. There are lots of celebrities and sports stars in the world. There are very few Joe Wojtkiewicz’s. Be like Sir.”