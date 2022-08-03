Bergan announces new staff members

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has hired three new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year.

Staffers include one who will oversee STEM curriculum and two science teachers.

The new staffers are:

Brett Meyer

Brett Meyer is the learning enhancement interventionist for Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle and High school.

In a prepared statement, the school said it will receive a sizable amount of funding through the Emergency Aid to Non Public Schools Grants.

These grants were created by the federal government to help schools recover learning loss from the pandemic.

Bergan has aimed these funds at hiring a learning enhancement interventionist and a learning enhancement para educator for the next two school years.

In his role, Meyer will oversee development of engaging classroom projects with each teacher in grades K-12.

Meyer also will oversee Project Lead the Way Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum. He will assist with technology initiatives and troubleshooting.

For the last five years, Meyer has served as the STEM education and community outreach coordinator for Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont.

While at Trinity, Meyer formed the Trinity/Bergan STEM Club, which was an afterschool program that served both schools.

Before Trinity, Brett worked at University of Nebraska-Omaha, Creighton University and Midland University.

He and his wife, Casey, have three children Sydney, Logan and Blake.

“We are truly blessed to have the opportunity for Brett Meyer to work with our teachers and students on classroom learning and engagement at Bergan,” said Dan Koenig, principal. “Brett’s unique background in student engagement and instructional technology will bring an expert into our school that will continue to ignite a passion in our students for learning.”

Katlin Vampola

Katlin Vampola will teach fifth and sixth grade science and theology.

Vampola is a recent graduate of Midland University and a St. Patrick Catholic Church parishioner.

Last semester, Vampola finished her student teaching experience at Bergan elementary with first grade teacher Patti Bowman.

Vampola has had practicum and teaching experiences in numerous area schools, spending time in Douglas County West, Blair and Fremont public schools.

She and her husband, Joe, have a daughter, Grace.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Katlin Vampola as our new fifth and sixth grade teacher,” said Dan Koenig, principal. “Katlin’s passion for her faith as well as her desire to make a difference at Bergan Elementary is very evident. She made an impact on our students during her student teaching experience and we are ready to see her carry that over to her fifth and sixth grade students this year.”

Koenig said he believes Vampola will be a great advocate for our students in the classroom.

Deb Erpelding

Deb Erpelding is a new science teacher for grades 7-12.

She will teach middle school science along with high school chemistry, physics and earth science.

Erpelding previously taught at Fremont High School after a lengthy career in corporate industry as an engineer.

Koenig is pleased to find a teacher with Deb’s experiences.

“We at Archbishop Bergan Catholic are excited to announce the hiring of Mrs. Deb Erpelding,” Koenig said. “Deb brings an energetic personality, experiences of using science and engineering in her previous vocation, and a work ethic that will serve Bergan middle and high school students well.”

Erpelding and her husband, Mike, live in North Bend.

In addition, Steven Faulkner has been appointed to serve as the physical education teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Faulkner previously taught physical education at Ferris Independent School District in Texas along with Skinner Magnet and Monroe Middle School in the Omaha Public Schools system. Faulkner and his wife, Ericka, live in Elkhorn with their four children Brayden, Emma, Noah and Harper.

Wyatt Morse, Bergan’s the physical education teacher for grades kindergarten through six, has accepted a position with the Nebraska Department of Education as a physical and health education specialist in the teaching, learning and assessment department.

Bergan elementary will have a physical teaching opening for the 2023-2024 school year.

Koenig appreciates Faulkner filling the role until that time.

“In our time of need, we were blessed to have a qualified physical education teacher ready to fill in on a moment’s notice,” Koenig said. “Mr. Steven Faulkner is no stranger to Bergan classrooms and activities and our students will be happy to see a familiar face in the elementary gym.”