Bergan announces schedule changes

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has announced schedule changes to the academic school calendar for this week.

Bergan Elementary and Bergan Middle/High School will now have a 1 p.m. dismissal on Thursday, Nov. 5. There will be no pre-kindergarten class on Thursday. This is due to the Lady Knights volleyball team playing in the first round of the state volleyball tournament.

The Lady Knights will play Amherst following the 2 p.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

If Bergan wins on Thursday, school would be canceled on Friday, Nov. 6. If Bergan would not win on Thursday, there will be a regularly scheduled school day on Friday.

The Bergan football team will be playing Sutton in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field in Fremont.

