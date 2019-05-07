Kinley Shallberg understands perseverance.
In 2017, Shallberg was part of the Bergan Girl’s Golf Team that qualified for state competition.
“That was really fun,” Shallberg said.
And it was very cold and snowy when the team played in North Platte in the beginning of October — in negative 32-degree windchill weather.
How does someone play golf in those temperatures?
“You wear a lot of layers (of clothing),” she said. “We had gloves and hand warmers and you almost had so many coats that you could barely swing the club.”
She and her teammates would learn a valuable lesson.
“It teaches you that you have to be tough and if you want to do something — you just have to do it,” she said.
Now, Shallberg will take this and other lessons she’s learned with her after she graduates from Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School this weekend.
Shallberg recently reflected on her years at Bergan.
“It’s truly a family,” she said. “Someone always has your back. Someone’s always holding you accountable. It’s truly like no other school. We’re so close.”
Shallberg participated on the swim team that Bergan co-ops with Fremont High School.
She was selected to be part of the peer ministry team that helps lead fall and spring retreats at Camp Rivercrest near Fremont.
Shallberg said the goal of the retreats is to help students find themselves and to bring them to God.
During the retreats, Shallberg and other leaders give talks. She talked about a time when she knew God was really present in her life. It happened when she had shoulder surgery during her junior year.
“I felt God was there and he uplifted me during that time,” she said.
Some of Shallberg’s most poignant moments have occurred during the school Mass when students sing the song, “Sanctuary.”
“At Mass, we sit with the elementary kids,” she said. “I have a little buddy and we try to get him to sing as loud as he can and it’s really cool to hear everyone singing.”
One of her favorite experiences occurred when Bergan’s sports teams went to state this year, something many students enjoyed.
“It was cool to watch our classmates’ dreams come true,” she said.
Shallberg plans to study interior architecture at the University of Kansas.
“Now my dream is to get my degree and, in the future, I want to open my own business, designing homes,” she said.
And if her past experiences are any indicator, she’ll have the perseverance to do it.