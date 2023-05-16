Pat Brannen admittedly is not a big man.

But the maintenance man and bus driver stood tall when he delivered the commencement address for Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School.

Brannen was keynote speaker for the 2023 Bergan graduating class of 30 students. Family members wiped tears as students gave them roses for their support throughout the years. Friends and family cheered when grads received their diplomas on Saturday evening in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Bergan Principal Dan Koenig lauded the graduates’ academic achievements, saying the class received more than $3.6 million in scholarship offers as a group.

“That means that each students received almost $120,000 in scholarship funds offered on average per graduate,” Koenig said.

Koenig said the class includes a Power Lifting National Champion (Thomas Connell); Division I Football Scholarship recipient (Kade McIntyre); and a student graduating with an associate’s degree at the same time as her high school graduation (Caitlin Pitt).

The principal paid tribute to fine arts students who staged one-acts plays, musicals and were part of speech teams, describing them—along with choral and band performers—as the envy of other Class C schools in the state.

Koenig extoled the graduates’ resilience, noting they were eighth-graders during the flood of 2019 and ninth- and 10th graders during the COVID-19 pandemic—times of struggle and challenge.

“This class handled all of these challenges with ease and kept a positive attitude through any adversity they faced,” Koenig said.

Koenig introduced Brannen, often known as “Grandpa Pat,” who’s in his sixth year at Bergan.

“Pat has served on our maintenance team and has driven a countless number of school bus trips along with entertaining students and teaching them life lessons,” Koenig said. “Pat was honored this past year as the official Knight of the Roundtable Knight of the Year for his extraordinary service to the school.”

Although this is Brannen’s last year on the maintenance team, he’ll continue to drive school buses for activities.

Brannen developed a close relationship with the seniors to the point they requested that he be their commencement speaker.

“I’m honored that you chose me to be your guest speaker, even though I thought you were kidding at first,” Brannen told graduates.

Brannen began working at Bergan when the students were just entering junior high school.

“I watched you grow from being youthful girls and boys into incredible young women and men,” he said.

Looking back, Brannen quipped about his own smaller stature.

“I realized early on, that 99% of you never looked up to me – because at 5’5 most of you were taller than me in seventh grade,” Brannen said, adding it might even have been third or fourth grade for one of the grads.

Brannen expressed his pride in the graduates.

“I respect the time you kids have given to everything you did – weightlifting at 6:30 a.m.; two-a-day practices for both girl and boy sports; endless hours with dance, cheer, speech, drama, band, then – most importantly – home to study for the next school day,” he said.

Brannen said the dedication students have shown with their academic accomplishments and extracurricular activities is unmatched.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you all,” Brannen said.

Brannen challenged students to do their best at whatever they pursue next in life, whether it’s college, a trade school or job market.

“Set goals – big and small – as it will forever give you something to aim for,” Brannen said. “Please remember to always keep God first, family second and friends third. Friends will come and go, but God and family will always be there for you no matter what.”

Both Valedictorian Caitlin Pitt and Salutatorian Rebecca Baker thanked teachers, staff and family for how they supported the graduates throughout the years.

Pitt shared several memories in her address to the class – not the least of which was the senior class retreat.

Perhaps the most memorable part of the retreat was the chance classmates had to gather around a campfire. During that time, they were able to share memories from their school years and say specific things they’d miss about one another as they moved to the next chapter of their lives.

“As I stand here before you today, I am filled with a mix of emotions – pride in our accomplishments, excitement for the future, and a little sadness at the thought of leaving behind the place that has been our home for years,” Pitt said.

Pitt encouraged her fellow graduates to make new memories, never forgetting the moments and people who’ve shaped them into the individuals they are today.

Baker also mentioned a type of bitter sweetness as students experienced this final moment together. She noted that the world holds a great deal of uncertainty, but encouraged her fellow grads to be open to new ideas.

“Don’t let fear or doubt of the unknown keep you from pursuing your passions,” she said.

Baker also shared the words of the late theologian C.S. Lewis: “Hardship often prepares an ordinary person for an extraordinary destiny.”

“So as we leave here today, let’s remember that we have the power to use our passions, talents and education to set the world on fire,” Baker said.

As principal of a Christian school, Koenig implored graduates not to forget about or abandon their faith, citing this as the most important lesson that Bergan hopes they take with them.

“Remember that your relationship with Jesus takes time, communication and commitment,” Koenig said. “As in any relationship, please keep the lines of communication open, speak to Jesus on a regular basis and find a place in which you can make your faith life at the center of what you do daily.”

As he has with previous graduating classes, Koenig told them not to hesitate to call Bergan if they need anything and that the staff loves them, adding:

“Once a Bergan Knight, always a Bergan Knight.”