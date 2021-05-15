Bergan senior will miss teamwork, memories made at school

Out of his involved sports, Fellers said his favorite was track, where he ran the 800m and 4x800m.

“I was kind of upset last year when it got canceled, because that’s usually the sport that I have the most fun with and a lot of my friends do, which makes it more fun,” he said. “And as a runner, I really like to run, so that’s probably my favorite and means the most to me.”

Within the classroom, Fellers said he took away the most from Ryan Mlnarik, his math teacher.

“He does really well at explaining things, and he’s also really inspiring and motivating,” he said. “He’d always show motivational videos before class that kept me going throughout the school year and keep pushing through.”

This fall, Fellers said he plans on attending Wayne State College and going into teaching, leaning toward math or English. With his decision, he said he was inspired by his teachers at Bergan, including Mlnarik.

“Even before that, even the teachers I’ve had before them, all the teachers throughout my life, I just feel like they’ve had a positive impact on my life,” he said. “And I’d like to do that for other kids, too.”