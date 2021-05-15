Bergan senior will miss teamwork, memories made at school

Even though the Archbishop Bergan Catholic School football team made it to the state championship against Ord last November, Andrew Fellers had to watch from the sidelines.
As a family member had contracted COVID-19, Fellers was in quarantine and viewed the game from his car.
“Although they didn’t win, I was happy to still watch it and see them having fun,” the senior said. “That was probably my favorite memory of football, is watching the championships and seeing how far we’d come.”
This year, Fellers finished his high school career in football, track and wrestling as he graduates on Saturday with other seniors at Bergan.
“We’re not strong in numbers, there’s only 19 of them, but they’ve always been a smaller class who was full of personality and different characters,” Principal Dan Koenig said. “And we’re just extremely proud of them, and they represent Archbishop Bergan Catholic School in a very positive way.”
Fellers started at Bergan his freshman year, initially transferring from Fremont Middle School.
“I was already on their wrestling team before transferring, and I was friends with some of those students at Bergan, too, I was on their little league football team,” he said. “I met a lot of them through that, so it was pretty nice.”
Out of his involved sports, Fellers said his favorite was track, where he ran the 800m and 4x800m.
“I was kind of upset last year when it got canceled, because that’s usually the sport that I have the most fun with and a lot of my friends do, which makes it more fun,” he said. “And as a runner, I really like to run, so that’s probably my favorite and means the most to me.”
Within the classroom, Fellers said he took away the most from Ryan Mlnarik, his math teacher.
“He does really well at explaining things, and he’s also really inspiring and motivating,” he said. “He’d always show motivational videos before class that kept me going throughout the school year and keep pushing through.”
This fall, Fellers said he plans on attending Wayne State College and going into teaching, leaning toward math or English. With his decision, he said he was inspired by his teachers at Bergan, including Mlnarik.
“Even before that, even the teachers I’ve had before them, all the teachers throughout my life, I just feel like they’ve had a positive impact on my life,” he said. “And I’d like to do that for other kids, too.”
Koenig said he’ll remember Fellers for his positive and hardworking attitude, as well as him always having a smile on his face.
“He’s a nice, agreeable kid who always tries to do his best and do what’s right,” he said. “He’s very involved in high school, and he exemplified that role model image of wanting to make sure he’s as well-rounded as possible.”
Koenig said he was proud of Fellers for his decision to become a teacher after attending school at Bergan.
“That’s the mission of our school, is to have these kids have a heart for service,” he said. “And that’s what he wants to do, he wants to go out and serve the rest of his life, and he’s going to do that through education.”
Although he’ll miss getting to meet his friends at Bergan every day, Fellers said he’s had a great time at the school.
“It has been a long four years, there have been some ups and downs,” he said, “but I’m happy to graduate and I was happy I went there.”