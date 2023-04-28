Olivia Ulmer got to experience something girls wouldn’t have imagined many years ago.

The Bergan middle school student recently attended CodeCrush, an all-girls, three-day camp at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. CodeCrush is designed to help female students build confidence in computer science and information technology and close the gender gap in the tech industry.

Ulmer, an eighth-grader, applied and was among 30 students selected to attend the camp, where they learned about Python, a computer programming language, along with coding for the video game Minecraft and web development.

They also learned about the variety of information technology jobs.

“I got to learn a lot about everything you can do with technology and all the possibilities and I met a lot of people who have the same interest as me,” Ulmer said.

Bergan math instructor Ryan Mlnarik was Ulmer’s teacher-sponsor for the camp. Like Olivia, this was Mlnarik’s first opportunity to experience CodeCrush. Besides supporting Ulmer’s interest in computer science, Mlnarik also went to learn things he could bring back to Bergan.

“Students were exposed to a number of different areas of computer science and teachers were, too,” he said.

Ulmer went through a basic web design program to learn how to design web pages with an instructor.

“We as teachers did that as well, too,” Mlnarik said.

Although Mlnarik has been a teacher for more than 20 years, he’s never had to opportunity to do web design.

“That was a great experience for me,” he said.

Mlnarik and Ulmer participated in a workshop that involved coding programs for robots, called Ozobots.

“They had the actual robots and we had to code and program them and make them move,” Mlnarik said. “Olivia and I had to be able to code this robot to be able to get through a maze.”

Ulmer and Mlnarik worked with Minecraft, which has an educational version that can help students learn to code.

“You use the type of code that is used in a lot of websites for beginners and that helps you learn things like Python and Javascript coding languages,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer and Mlnarik programmed an assistant that could build a house or rollercoaster on the Minecraft videogame.

The Bergan student finds coding to be fun, interesting and challenging. She likes another aspect of it as well.

“For the most part, it’s black and white. You either get it right or you don’t. There isn’t a ‘Well, you kind of got it, so try again.’ There’s a specific input and output,” she said.

Besides these activities, Ulmer drove a training simulator for a semi-trailer truck.

Mlnarik also said students and teachers had the opportunity to go on tours of local businesses and corporations where information technology and computer science is used in careers.

They went to Werner Enterprises, Fiserv Inc., and Union Pacific Railroad Company, all in Omaha.

“During those tours, we were able to see information technology at work,” Mlnarik said. “The greatest thing is we were able to see females in those positions, who have made careers out of information technology.”

He heard several women say, they knew they’d loved computer science and had an interest in coding, but never knew where their careers would take them. He said the women were passionate about their careers.

Mlnarik believes the camp offered girls a great experience to listen to these successful women, who are leading corporations and organizations now and in the future.

He believes the camp was a great experience for Ulmer. By the last day of camp, Ulmer said she wished she could have stayed longer and wasn’t ready to leave.

Ulmer appreciates the variety of things she learned.

“We learned about a lot of different things that combined interests, like coding with social media and biology and crime scene investigation,” she said.

She’s enjoyed making new friends.

“I’ve met some really amazing people through the program,” she said in a prepared statement. “We’ve all been through the same thing, and we’re all so supportive of each other. I would definitely recommend CodeCrush to anyone interested in learning to code.”