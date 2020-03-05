Bergan student qualifies for national speech competition

Gibson said he had no intention of qualifying for the national competition when he arrived at the qualifiers.

“I was just going to see how it was because I had never been there before,” he said. “I went through the four preliminary rounds but wasn’t planning on making the finals.”

He said it was “exhilarating” to see that he had broken into the final round of the qualifiers. That’s when he said the possibility of competing for a chance to go to the national tournament became real.

“I never really felt like a possibility until that moment,” he said. “When you’re in speech, you’re constantly in competition against people who have been doing this as long or longer or have been in constant preparation.”

Gibson said the experience only got crazier as the final results were being handed out. Only the top two performers in finals move on to the national competition in New Mexico.

“I was standing down there and they were going down the line announcing the sixth-place, fifth-place and fourth-place finisher,” he said. “I thought for sure I was going to finish third, but I found out I got second my jaw hit the floor and my brain short-fused. It was the greatest moment of my life.”