Bergan student qualifies for national speech competition

Archbishop Bergan sophomore Grant Gibson was at a speech summer camp in California last summer looking for a new script.
He walked up to one of the leaders for the humorous interpretation section, one of Gibson’s favorite speech events to compete in, and asked for some help.
“I walked up to her and said ‘I don’t really have a script’ and she reached on to a table and took a random one, handed it to me and told me to do something with that,” he said. “It was a bit of an unorthodox way to start.”
He had around 10 minutes to write an introduction before he performed the piece for the first time at the camp. After that, he tabled the script until October when he began looking at scripts for the upcoming speech season.
He said he was hesitant to use the script, but he ultimately decided to run with it.
That decision paid off, as Gibson is the first student in Bergan’s history — and the first student from Fremont in over 20 years — to qualify for the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this summer.
“It paid off well,” he said.
Gibson almost decided not to attend the NSDA national qualifiers at Lincoln East High School. He was planning on attending a conference at Concordia University, but his dad convinced him to participate in the tournament at the last minute.
Gibson said he had no intention of qualifying for the national competition when he arrived at the qualifiers.
“I was just going to see how it was because I had never been there before,” he said. “I went through the four preliminary rounds but wasn’t planning on making the finals.”
He said it was “exhilarating” to see that he had broken into the final round of the qualifiers. That’s when he said the possibility of competing for a chance to go to the national tournament became real.
“I never really felt like a possibility until that moment,” he said. “When you’re in speech, you’re constantly in competition against people who have been doing this as long or longer or have been in constant preparation.”
Gibson said the experience only got crazier as the final results were being handed out. Only the top two performers in finals move on to the national competition in New Mexico.
“I was standing down there and they were going down the line announcing the sixth-place, fifth-place and fourth-place finisher,” he said. “I thought for sure I was going to finish third, but I found out I got second my jaw hit the floor and my brain short-fused. It was the greatest moment of my life.”
Gibson has been involved in speech for the past five years, ever since sixth grade. His dad used to compete in speech and coached debate at Millard West. Gibson said when he came home and told his parents that someone asked him to join speech, they were ecstatic.
Gibson loves Bergan, but he said it’s very much a sports-oriented school. He said he doesn’t fall under that category.
“That’s never been my specialty,” he said. “I’m a stick.”
He said when he was given the opportunity to participate in speech, he grasped onto it immediately.
“I guess it gripped me right away and I didn’t let go,” Gibson said.
Chris Kabes, Bergan’s Speech and One-Act director, said Gibson usually switches between six or seven characters during his 10-minute performance.
In order to differentiate the characters, Kabes said Gibson has to switch postures, movements and voices in order to immerse the audience.
“They all need to be different from each other,” he said.
Kabes said there were hints at times that Gibson’s performance might be something special, but he never thought he would see the sophomore succeed on such a high level.
“He worked on it a lot at home and we’d really kind of dig into the details when he came to practice,” he said. “I didn’t get to see all his performances, but he kind of turned up the energy higher than before in the final round.”
Kabes said it’s impressive to see Gibson succeed against other experienced performers at such a high level.
“It’s incredible,” he said. “It left me speechless to have him perform at that level. To have a student get that recognition is just amazing.”
Bergan has its district competition coming up, which will hopefully lead to another state appearance for Gibson. Right now, he’s preparing for the rest of the season before heading to nationals in the summer.
He said there is definitely some added pressure to compete after qualifying for nationals.
“A lot of it is somewhat on the lines of ‘oh no I have to top that,’” Gibson said. “There’s going to be some pressure there. I think I’m up for it.”
He said he’s still coming to terms with reality.
“It’s hard to put things in perspective. This feels like the culmination, right?” he said. “Part of me is still coming to realize that.”
Despite that added pressure, Gibson said he’s ready to give it his all going into the final stretch of the season.
“I’m somewhere on the border between excited and absolutely terrified,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll have time to get over that.”