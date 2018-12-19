Although they didn’t arrive in a sleigh — or try to climb down the chimney — a group of Archbishop Bergan students did their best Santa Claus impression by buying, wrapping and delivering Christmas presents to youths staying at Heartland Family Services’ Jefferson House on Tuesday.
During the last couple weeks, members of the Archbishop Bergan Key Club executed an endeavor dubbed “Project Santa” which included purchasing, wrapping and delivering gifts in an effort to guarantee every youth currently staying at Jefferson house will receive presents at Christmastime.
The project was spearheaded by Bergan senior Joanne Shin, who was inspired to do the project after participating in the school’s annual Big Service Day where she volunteered at Open Door Mission in Omaha.
“Every fall we do a Big Service Day which is a required service day and we go out into the community to various organizations and the kids just do service all day long,” Joy Clements, Bergan teacher and Key Club adviser, said. “Joanne got the idea from going and helping kids and hearing about other programs and ways to give back. It all just kind of came together.”
Shin says while volunteering for Open Door Mission in Omaha she learned of a grant program which helped provide funds for service project — so she applied.
A day or two later, she was made aware of a similar program in Fremont — the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s (FACF) annual Youth Philanthropy Contest.
While she didn’t receive the Open Door Mission grant, she was awarded with a $1,000 grant from FACF to complete the project at Jefferson House.
With the monetary support from FACF, Shin and other Bergan Key Club members got “Project Santa” underway.
Last Thursday, a large group of members went to Wal-Mart to purchase a multitude of gifts for the project.
“I took a gaggle of kids through Wal-Mart and we just walked through the aisles grabbing gifts,” Clements said. “They were like, Can we get this? Can we get that? And I said yes — within reason.”
According to Clements and Shin, most of the gifts Bergan students chose for youths at Jefferson House were based off of a wish list provided by Heartland Family Services, as well as information gleaned from numerous calls to the organization’s staff.
“I probably called them around 50,000 times,” Shin joked.
When the Bergan students brought their haul of presents back from Wal-Mart, they had amassed a variety of goodies.
They bought stockings for each youth staying at Jefferson house and packed them full of stocking stuffers. They bought a variety of items that could be enjoyed in groups — like movies and board games.
They also purchased a variety of individuals gifts including drones, athletic equipment, clothing and even some more essential items like soap, shampoo and other personal hygiene products.
Most of the gifts are geared toward ages 14-18 as well as things that boys would like, simply because those are the demographics of youths currently staying at Jefferson House.
“Right now we do just have boys staying with us; It’s obviously sporadic and can change day by day,” Michelle Bazer, administrative assistant at Jefferson House, said.
After purchasing the toys, the group of 15-20 Bergan students got to wrapping — completing the process in around an hour last week.
Shin, fellow Key Club member Dayeon Lee, and Clements then delivered the car load full of neatly wrapped presents on Tuesday.
It took around three trips — and when they were finished the Christmas tree at Jefferson House was completely surrounded by presents.
“You don’t know how much these kids will appreciate this,” Bazer told the Bergan students. “A lot of these kids don’t have a family and they just bounce around — so we try to do as much as we can for them as far as holiday’s goes — but this makes a huge difference.”
Clements added that Bergan has a big emphasis on teaching students about service — as it is one of the school’s three pillars.
“It’s a big part of our motto: Faith, Knowledge, Service,” she said. “Those are our three pillars and we really try to stress that and teach the whole person.”
For Shin, she didn’t want to do the project to receive recognition — or thank you’s — for her efforts, she just wanted to do it because the kids at Jefferson House deserve to have a merry Christmas just like everyone else.
“We are not better than anyone,” she said. “We are obviously very fortunate to come from families that can afford a good education, but that doesn’t mean we are better than the kids in Jefferson House.
“They deserve it too, I just wanted to help with that.”