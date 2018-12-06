Students at Archbishop Bergan’s One-Act group earned their second straight District Runner-Up finish at the C2-1 District Play Production competition in Nebraska City on Tuesday.
Bergan’s performance of the Margaret Edson play “Wit” earned the school the second place finish, as host school Lourdes Central Catholic earned a spot in the State Championship competition in Norfolk with their performance of “The Very Unmerry Adventures of Robin Hood.”
Bergan Director Chris Kabes, now in his second year leading the program, said that it was a bittersweet day for the team.
“We were thrilled to be rewarded for our work with some district hardware, but the kids also had their sights set a little higher,” he said. “I think our play could have competed well at State had we gotten through.”
Kabes said he was impressed by his cast and crew’s ability to take on a play like “Wit,” which features a challenging script focusing on the experiences of a terminal cancer patient.
The team had traveled to York earlier in November for a regular season contest in which it took first place out of eight schools, with sophomore Angelee Rump earning the contest’s overall Best Actress award for her portrayal of main character Dr. Vivian Bearing — a university professor of English who is dying of ovarian cancer.
“We got some great critiques from our judges earlier in the season, and were fortunate enough to beat a couple other teams who qualified for state,” Kabes said.
Kabes added that he expects Lourdes Central Catholic to represent the district well in the State Championships.
“Our hats are off to Lourdes,” he said. “They had a solid show, and I think they’ll represent our district well as they travel to Norfolk.”
Along with earning District Runner-Up honors — seven out of eight Bergan cast members received individual honors from the three-judge district panel.
Receiving awards were: Angelee Rump, Raegan Hoyle, Alyssa Frost, Grant Gibson, Brandon Wiesen, Haley Schuler and Alanna Huenniger.
“Anytime you can get that high of a percentage of your students recognized, it’s a testament to the hard work they put into the show,” Kabes said. “The kids have been working on a lot more script research and character development than we’ve had to do in the past, and it shows. They took a very difficult piece and did some wonderful things with it. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kabes added that he is excited about the future of the program, as Bergan will return all of its cast members and eight of its 10 crew members for next season.
The team will now turn its sights to speech season, as students get set to compete at tournaments from January through March.
The Bergan Speech Team returns several district medalists from last year, as well as three national qualifiers — freshman Grant Gibson, senior Joanne Shin, and the defending State Champion in Persuasive Speaking, junior Raegan Hoyle.