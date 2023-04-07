Bergan third-graders like Stella House think it’s fun to be part of the Shadow Stations of the Cross.

Teachers like Katie Nielsen believe students gain a deeper meaning of Christ’s sacrifice by recreating scenes depicting his suffering and death.

By definition, the Stations of the Cross is a series of 14 pictures or carvings depicting events from when Jesus is condemned to death to when he dies on the cross and later is placed in a tomb.

Catholics pray and meditate in front each station.

For years, third-graders at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary School have created silhouettes of every station.

Students silently stand in poses, recreating the different scenes, behind a large white sheet. The room is darkened, except for a light behind the sheet, which casts the students’ shadows onto it — creating the silhouettes.

In one silhouette, Jesus appears to fall beneath the weight of the cross. Other individual scenes feature shadowy recreations of women talking to Christ, of him hanging on the cross and later being carried to the tomb.

Bergan has staged Shadow Stations of the Cross for a long time.

“We’ve changed it a little bit throughout the years, refining things like what the kids wear and little things to make it look more aesthetically pleasing,” said Nielsen, a third-grade teacher.

Basically, the presentation has remained the same, but wording in a script that’s read has been changed so it is a little different each year.

Students present the stations twice during Holy Week.

“It typically is an all-school performance and we also do a performance for our parents, as well, or any community members who would like to attend,” Nielsen said.

Even several years later, Bergan students will recall participating in the event and talk about it at a retreat they take as high school seniors.

“They remember being in third grade and performing the stations for the school,” Nielsen said.

On Tuesday, third-graders presented their performance for elementary school students.

Bergan third-grade teacher Maria Kruse softly read from the script, telling about each of the stations in prayer and what Christ was experiencing. The script details how Christ might have felt and lessons children can learn from it.

The first station tells of Roman leader Pontius Pilate condemning Jesus to death.

“Jesus, you stand all alone before Pilate,” Kruse said. “Nobody speaks up for you. Nobody helps defend you.”

As she did at every station, Kruse read a portion of the script telling how it can apply to the children’s lives.

For instance, children might feel as if they’re being treated unfairly, especially if they’re being scolded, and that others aren’t defending them.

“Help me be grateful for what you did for me….,” Kruse prayed, referring to Christ’s sacrifice. “Help me pray for those who have hurt me.”

The second station depicts Jesus carrying his cross.

“You knew it wouldn’t be easy, but you accepted it and carried it just the same,” Kruse prayed.

Sometimes, children become upset when asked to do even the smallest thing to help others.

“Help me to remember Christ and His cross when little problems in my life seem big,” she prayed.

The stations continue with the seventh recording that Jesus, who’s previously fallen, now falls again. It tells how Christ struggles, but doesn’t give up.

“As a child, sometimes things get me down,” Kruse said. “Others seem to find things easier to do or to learn. Each time I fail, I find it harder to keep trying.”

Again, children are encouraged to pray for help.

“Help me when things seem difficult for me,” Kruse prayed. “Even when it’s hard, help me get up and keep trying as you did. Help me do my best without comparing myself to others.”

An eighth station tells of Christ talking to a group of women even as he makes his way to the cross.

“Help me to remember that others have problems, too,” Kruse prayed. “Help me respond to them even when I’m busy or preoccupied with my own problems.”

Children listening to the presentation remained quiet except when it was their turn to pray in unison.

They were especially quiet in a scene where Christ is nailed to the cross. Through the script, Kruse encouraged students to see the pain they might have caused others and to make amends.

The 12th station depicts Christ dying on the cross.

“Jesus wanted all of us to be able to live forever with God, so he gave all he had for us,” Kruse said, encouraging children to consider his love for them and to thank him.

The other stations talk about Christ’s body being taken down from the cross and laid in a tomb.

Attendees were urged to look for the good in those around them and to be more gentle and loving. They were encouraged to think of Joseph of Arimathea, the risk he took to get Christ’s body off the cross and how he loved Jesus so much that he put him in his own tomb.

Nielsen believes students benefit by participating in the presentation.

“I think it makes them prayerfully consider the sacrifice that Jesus made for all of us,” she said. “We really try to help them understand how serious this week is. That’s our job at Bergan Elementary is to form the whole child and get everyone to heaven. That’s our job as disciples of Christ.”

Stella played one of the women of Jerusalem who encountered Christ on his way to the cross. She enjoyed being part of the presentation.

“It was fun and it was nice to perform in front of the school,” she said.

Libby Taylor portrayed Mary, the mother of Christ. Libby sees the presentation’s importance.

“It makes kids think of what Jesus did for us,” Libby said.

Dane Janssen portrayed a guard.

“I liked doing it, because I think it makes kids start to pray to God and Jesus,” Dane said.

Next year, teachers plan to have another presentation, a time of remembrance filled with lessons for children and adults.