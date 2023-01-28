Bergan to observe Catholic Schools Week

Caitlin Roberts and Bella Pinales took turns operating a small robot car.

The teens laughed a little as the car moved forward and backward on the carpet at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School.

“We’ve never had robots at Bergan before,” said Brett Meyer, learning enhancement interventionist. “Funding was donated by a local company.”

Meyer watched as the girls continued to guide the car around.

“This is really amazing,” he said of the technology.

Next week, the community will be able to see aspects of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming at Bergan and learn more about the Fremont school.

The activity will be part of Bergan’s observance of the 2023 National Catholic Schools Week.

Activities begin Sunday, Jan. 29, with open houses for anyone who wants to learn more about Bergan. Open house times and locations are:

11 a.m. to noon in the elementary school at 1515 Johnson Road. Kindergarten enrollment also will take place.

1-2 p.m. Middle and high school at 545 E. Fourth St.

2-3 p.m. Early childhood education center, 425 E. Fourth St.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the public is invited to a Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee from 9-10 a.m. in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium at Bergan Middle and High School. The public also is invited to an All-School Pep Rally in the gym at 10 a.m.

The National Catholic Education Association established the weeklong observance to celebrate Catholics schools across the nation, said Dan Koenig, principal.

Each year, the celebration starts on the last Sunday in January.

Koenig said Bergan offers the only faith-based educational system for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in Dodge County. Fremont’s Trinity Lutheran offers a parochial school option up through eighth grade.

“We focus on our mission of Catholic schools, which is to spread the faith,” Koenig said. “Students gain the knowledge they need for the future and provide service to others.”

Koenig said the school has steady enrollment, which has hovered around 430 students for the past five years.

At this time, the elementary school has 233 students and the middle and high school has 188 for a total of 421.

Koenig said the school offers innovative instruction and a faith-based environment.

“You’re going to have extra-curricular success, the ability to serve others through your school and learn and have a heart for service and a family atmosphere,” Koenig said.

Koenig said chamber coffee guests will be able to experience the positive environment at Bergan.

“We’re going to get people into classrooms and we’re going to bring students from the elementary over and highlight our STEM programming that is taking place with Mr. Brett Meyer and show some of the things that are happening with STEM education at our school that are not being offered at other schools,” Koenig said.

Other activities will take place for students during the week.

Students in third through sixth grades will participate in a spelling bee starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls and boys home varsity basketball games are set for Tuesday night.

The Knights of the Roundtable Awards will be presented during halftime of the boys’ basketball game. Koenig said these awards are presented to volunteers, staff and people who go above and beyond.

“It’s a way to honor people who make a difference at Bergan,” Koenig said.

Students wear uniforms, but on Wednesday they’ll be able to celebrate the week by breaking the dress code. Students are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

All-School Mass starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St. This is a family Mass. Students are welcome to bring all their family to Mass. The students must wear school uniforms.

A talent show for students in kindergarten through sixth grade it planned from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the elementary school.

Middle and High School students will be treated to a movie and popcorn in the gym on Friday.

Popcorn and a movie are planned for elementary students in the afternoon in their classrooms.

To cap off the week, the high school will have a winter formal dance for students in grades ninth through 12th. The event runs from 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St.

Established in 1913, the school has been part of the Fremont community for more than 100 years and is a ministry of St. Patrick parish in Fremont.

Data from its website states that it has had a 100% graduation rate for the last 10 years and more than 35% of its student body comes from faiths other than Catholic.

More information is available at berganknights.org.