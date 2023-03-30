Blaire Davis knows going to a new school can be kind of tough.

A couple years ago, her family moved from Cozad to Fremont, where she started classes at Archbishop Bergan High School.

“It was difficult, because I had gone to a public school and I was going to a private school,” she said. “It’s always difficult for anyone who’s making that transition.”

But Davis persevered and has had good results.

Now, Davis is taking on the role of Marmee, who also must persevere — not through the uncertainty of going to a new school, but as the mother of four daughters during the Civil War.

Davis is among 13 cast members in the new Bergan production of the musical, “Little Women.”

The public is invited to performances which start at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Performances will take place in St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., in Fremont.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the auditorium door. They’re also available from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Friday at the Bergan High School office, 545 E. Fourth St.

Based on the iconic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the story is a classic in American literature that has been adapted into several movies and later into a musical.

The show focuses on four sisters growing up in Massachusetts during the Civil War era.

“It is about them growing up, moving on, discovering what they’re going to do with their lives and, ultimately, growing apart,” said Maggie Winterlin, vocal music director.

Many people are familiar with the story.

“It has a lot of humor in it, but it also has a lot of elements of drama and the music is excellent,” Winterlin said.

Winterlin commends the cast, whom she describes as talented, and hopes people attend the production.

“It is a wonderful show,” she said. “Our kids have worked extremely hard.”

Winterlin’s daughter, Johanna, who plays Beth, can attest to the work cast members have put into the production.

Johanna estimates she’s spent 10 hours learning lines outside of rehearsals and six hours a week in rehearsals, and that’s all before this week, which involves even more time. Johanna has been balancing her time between schoolwork and the show.

“I try to take any opportunity I can within school hours to work on school things and try to devote afterschool time entirely to the musical,” Johanna said.

Johanna portrays Beth.

“She is very sweet and kind,” Johanna said. “She is very selfless and is very supportive of (her sister) Jo.”

Johanna isn’t quite like the character she portrays. She and her mom believe she’s more assertive in real life than Beth, the people-pleasing, sickly character in the Alcott story.

“I would say that you are selfless, though,” Davis said to Johanna.

In contrast to Johanna’s character, Davis plays a woman who is very strong.

Marmee is the young women’s mother, tasked with caring for her daughters while her husband is serving in the Union Army.

“She’s doing a lot of trying to hold down the fort and keep the family together,” Davis said.

Marmee puts on a brave face amid her family’s struggles.

Davis likes the character she portrays.

“She’s been through a lot, but despite that she wants to go on and she wants to be there for her family,” Davis said. “She wants what’s best for her girls no matter how hard it is for her to achieve that.”

Davis likes the song, “Days of Plenty,” which Mamree sings.

“It talks about how you need to carry on and go on with your life and remember that you are here for a reason,” Davis said.

Mamree is someone who perseveres. Davis can relate as she’s had to persevere as well.

When starting as a new student, Davis said she, too, put on a brave face.

“You don’t really know what to expect, but once you meet the people it’s not as scary.”

Davis credits her fellow students for helping her make the transition.

“I would definitely say that this musical family are the people who got me through it,” Davis said.

On Wednesday morning, Davis and other cast members assembled in costume, quietly chatting.

Cast member Nora Pentel talked about her character, Amy, the youngest of the sisters.

“She’s like a child at heart and is ready to grow up,” Pentel said. “She loves art and is very ambitious about her future.”

Students in the show have much time ahead in their futures. But for now, they’re focusing on a play and lessons they’re learning from the characters.

“If ‘Little Women’ is a story that people are unfamiliar with, it’s one they should be familiar with,” Maggie Winterlin said.

And audiences will have that opportunity this weekend.