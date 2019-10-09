The elimination of the 2:10 dismissal on Wednesday afternoons has caused the BlacknGold Media group at Fremont High School to make some changes to the way it operates.
For the first two years of its existence, the BnG Media group met in room B34 at FHS on Wednesdays from 2:10 to 3:10 p.m. That time frame allowed the group members to meet once a week after school while the rest of the student body was released early from school and the teachers met in Professional Learning Communities.
This year, due to the elimination of the early dismissals on Wednesdays at FHS, the 16-member group meets five days a week during Tiger Success Time (TST), which takes place from 1:12-1:35 p.m.
Jimmy Nolan, the coordinator of digital marketing and production for the Fremont Public Schools and one of the sponsors of BlacknGold Media, said that meeting during the school day will not change the focus of the group.
“The purpose of the club remains to promote Fremont High School and tell the story of student life,” Nolan said. “Mainly, the club covers things that are going on in the school through Instagram and YouTube, but the more people that get involved the more other areas can be explored.”
To help the BnG Media group tell the story of FHS even better, Nolan started a “Breakfast Club” this quarter. While the ideas and workflow are mapped-out during TST, Nolan said his new “Breakfast Club” (that meets at FHS from 7:00-7:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays) allows members to receive technical training and work on projects.
“I think the more time afforded to students the greater opportunity for them to learn and grow in video production, photography, social media and marketing,” Nolan said. “My hope is that the club would be a place where students can exercise their creativity and grow in some of the technical skills that will make them good creators of content.”
You have free articles remaining.
By providing club members multiple opportunities to meet and generate content, Nolan said he’s confident that the BlacknGold Media group will be very productive this year.
“The club is really a great space where all these things can live for the sake of telling Fremont High School’s story,” Nolan said. “Every member is a content creator in my view and though people have different strengths all students have something to offer the group.”
FHS junior Mercedes Getzschman, a content leader for BnG Media, said she appreciates the all-school inclusion of the group.
“I like that we can connect with all the different areas of the student body,” Getzschman said. “We try to include as many people as possible.”
Considering all the changes that the BlacknGold Media group has experienced over the last two months, Nolan said he’s satisfied with the progress that the club members have made so far.
“Ultimately, Fremont High is better for the work that the group has done thus far, whether that be video projects, stories about students and staff, or just being together as friends,” Nolan said. “It (the BnG Media group) has accomplished quite a bit in light of the challenges that time and resources have posed.”