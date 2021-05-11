Board approves seat vacancy resolution, provides update on Citizen's Committee

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education outlined plans to replace board member Dan Moran, who died following a battle with cancer in April, during its Monday meeting.
The board acknowledged the vacancy during the Monday meeting and established a timeline to fill the open board seat. Moran served on the FPS school board for 20 years and served as the board’s vice president.
Moran’s current term runs through Jan. 9, 2023.
“Dan has faithfully served the Board of Education for 20 years and has also served on the Board of the Fremont Public Schools Foundation,” the resolution read. “His business acumen and experience were invaluable to the Board, our District, and to Fremont. Dan had an analytical mind and the ability to make informed decisions, the end product of which impacts lives which was vital to him. With Dan, the kids always came first and his unselfish devotion to serving the school community, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”
The resolution also provides a timeline the school board is expected to follow to appoint a new member to replace Moran. That timeline is broken down as follows:
- May 10 — The board of education passes resolution acknowledging Moran’s vacancy.
- May 11 — A notice is forwarded to the Fremont Tribune for publication.
- May 21 — Deadline to submit letter of interest and resume.
- May 24 — An AdHoc committee meeting, if needed, to screen applicants to be interviewed.
- May 26 — A special board of education meeting will convene to interview applicants and appoint a board member.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl also provided an update to the board regarding the May 3 Citizens Committee meeting at Fremont High School.
The meeting included a tour of the high school, which Dahl said allowed community members to examine various aspects of the facility, ranging from the school’s HVAC system to its locker rooms.
FHS was originally built in 1960 and had 24 rooms added on to the building in 1968. Three more additions were constructed in the 2000s.
“We had some very lively small-group discussion and then they reported back to us and helped give us definitive data so we can move forward,” Dahl said.
A fourth and final Citizen’s Committee meeting will take place on May 17. The location and time of that meeting has not yet been determined.
Dahl said FPS is looking at three potential dates when the bond issue vote could take place: Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12.
Before any bond issue can go to the public for a vote, it must first be passed by the FPS Board of Education. Dahl said he is hoping to introduce a resolution regarding the bond issue to the board as early as June or as late as August.
Dahl said the committee felt strongly that FHS needs to have its own campus. As a result, that would likely move a potential rebuild of Clarmar Elementary to a different site.
“It’s been helpful and I think it’s been educational, certainly for the citizens,” Dahl said.