Board approves seat vacancy resolution, provides update on Citizen's Committee

The resolution passed unanimously.

Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl also provided an update to the board regarding the May 3 Citizens Committee meeting at Fremont High School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting included a tour of the high school, which Dahl said allowed community members to examine various aspects of the facility, ranging from the school’s HVAC system to its locker rooms.

FHS was originally built in 1960 and had 24 rooms added on to the building in 1968. Three more additions were constructed in the 2000s.

“We had some very lively small-group discussion and then they reported back to us and helped give us definitive data so we can move forward,” Dahl said.

A fourth and final Citizen’s Committee meeting will take place on May 17. The location and time of that meeting has not yet been determined.

Dahl said FPS is looking at three potential dates when the bond issue vote could take place: Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12.

Before any bond issue can go to the public for a vote, it must first be passed by the FPS Board of Education. Dahl said he is hoping to introduce a resolution regarding the bond issue to the board as early as June or as late as August.