Board of Education discusses fundraising, health concerns for upcoming choir trip

“There is insurance in case the President declared no domestic travel, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility, or if the area was declared a no-travel zone,” Shepard said.

He added that cancellation policies were also secured with several entities in New York City should the school cancel.

Shepard added that if a parent decides that the health concern is too great and they feel uncomfortable sending their child on the trip, the school will respect their decision.

“There are no other schools that we are aware of that are backing out at this time,” he said. “We’re still six weeks out. We don’t know what could happen in the next six weeks.”

School Board vice president Dan Moran said there have been plenty of issues leading up to the April trip, but he said the board needed to do what was right by the students.

“There are plenty of challenges out here, from lack of communication to proper planning. We’re not going to fix that today, but we have to do what’s right by the students,” he said. “There needs to be some very drastic steps that need to be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”