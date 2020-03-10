Board of Education discusses fundraising, health concerns for upcoming choir trip

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an item to loan money to help fund a trip for the Fremont High School Varsity Choir to participate in the Choirs of America Festival Choir in New York City at Carnegie Hall.
The Board of Education will take around $55,000 from its Activity Fund to cover the remaining cost of the trip. The Fremont Choir Booster Club currently has raised $92,000 of the $147,728 balance that is due.
“In August, a request was presented for out-of-state travel for [the choir department] to sing at Carnegie Hall,” said Brad Dahl, associate superintendent. “The booster club has been working hard to generate the funds.”
Dahl said he was informed the booster club was behind its goal, prompting a discussion to discuss ways to re-energize funding.
“They are continuing to work hard to fundraise those dollars,” he said. “We had a meeting on Sunday to discuss opportunities to better fund the trip.”
Dahl said the money could be loaned to fund the trip as long as the club had a strong plan to reimburse the money.
Board member Todd Hansen shared some concerns regarding the trip, specifically travel and meals.
Hansen said the choir will depart from Eppley Airfield in Omaha at 6 a.m., but the students were required to find their own way there.
Scott Anderson, Fremont High School activities director and assistant principal, said he has spoken to Vocal Music Director Mark Harman about the travel issues, which he said has now been addressed.
“Transportation can be accommodated pretty easily,” Dahl said.
Hansen said only one meal is being covered per day during the trip, meaning students would be required to pay out-of-pocket for their other two meals.
Harman’s request letter that was approved by the board in August stated: “Please note that the choir department, in conjunction with the Fremont Choir Booster Club, will cover all costs through fundraising opportunities, not costing any student travelers, the district or the FHS Activities Department any revenue.”
“I know it costs extra to feed kids, but this is a school trip and there was a promise for no out-of-pocket expenses,” Hansen said.
Anderson said the feeding issue is now being discussed with the booster club.
“...The club talked about the feeding issue and that is now on their radar,” he said. “One idea kicked around was sponsoring a student who needs help covering meals.”
Another potential concern regarding the upcoming trip is the concern of coronavirus.
FPS superintendent Mark Shepard said there was a discussion with the travel agent for the trip last week about the virus. He said there is insurance in place for the trip if it would need to be canceled.
“There is insurance in case the President declared no domestic travel, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility, or if the area was declared a no-travel zone,” Shepard said.
He added that cancellation policies were also secured with several entities in New York City should the school cancel.
Shepard added that if a parent decides that the health concern is too great and they feel uncomfortable sending their child on the trip, the school will respect their decision.
“There are no other schools that we are aware of that are backing out at this time,” he said. “We’re still six weeks out. We don’t know what could happen in the next six weeks.”
School Board vice president Dan Moran said there have been plenty of issues leading up to the April trip, but he said the board needed to do what was right by the students.
“There are plenty of challenges out here, from lack of communication to proper planning. We’re not going to fix that today, but we have to do what’s right by the students,” he said. “There needs to be some very drastic steps that need to be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
The board also unanimously approved a project to repair and replace a slab of concrete at FHS. The bid, which was awarded to Sawyer Construction for the amount of $34,720, is expected to be completed during Spring Break, according to general operations administrator Jeff Glosser.
By getting a jump start on this project, Glosser said he can come back to the board within the next month with asphalt pricing for a project early in the 2020/21 school year.
“We have a lot of activities going on, I want to make sure that’s complete before those all begin,” he said.
The board also unanimously approved a $120,042 project to replace the current video surveillance system at FHS.
FPS recently implemented the Genetec Security Center for its schools, which manages access control and video surveillance. With the upgrade, the school will be able to replace all the cameras in the high school and even give police and emergency services access to the camera system in case of an emergency.
“During budget meetings, we discussed ways to enhance security at the high school and this was budgeted for that,” Dahl said. “This was part of the process, to work through, identify and fix an obsolete camera service.”