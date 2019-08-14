Fremont Public Schools students will have an opportunity to be in a choir at Carnegie Hall next spring.
On Monday evening, the FPB Board of Education approved an out-of-state trip for the Fremont High School Varsity Choir.
Fremont High School Principal Scott Jensen made the request, referring to a letter by Mark Harman, choir director.
The choir has been invited to participate in the Choirs of America Festival Choir from April 22-26 in New York City.
This will give Fremont High School vocal music students the opportunity to work with world-renowned choral conductor Z. Randall Stroope and to perform in a festival choir in Carnegie Hall.
“It is a great experience for our community and will provide a memorable experience for performers and attendees alike,” Harmon stated in a letter to the board and FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard.
Plans are to return to Nebraska after the April 26 concert.
The choir department, in conjunction with the Fremont Choir Booster Club, will cover all costs through fundraising opportunities, not costing any student travelers, the district or the FHS Activities Department any revenue, the letter stated.
Jensen recommended approval of the out-of-state travel, which the board voted to grant.
He also said the trip won’t interfere with testing, adding that the ACT test is set for April 7.