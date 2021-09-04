Bond issue addresses operational and energy efficiencies

In 2010, the construction of Johnson Crossing Academic Center included ground-source heat pumps, a system that has been used to cool and heat schools in Nebraska for about the last 20 years. The system utilizes a series of closed-loop wells to pre-heat/pre-cool water that is at a constant 55 degrees.

Fremont is positioned well geographically for the utilization of ground-source geothermal systems being positioned above the sand-based Ogallala aquifer which is more efficient than other substrates below the surface such as granite or limestone.

The new buildings will use the ground-source geothermal system such as the one at JCAC and the same system will be evaluated from a cost/benefit perspective for the renovated spaces.

More energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and LED lighting, the new and renovated buildings will be nearly energy-neutral and therefore lessen the impact the district will have on the community’s energy resources.

“Not only will the District be saving money in their operational budget, but they also will not be placing a burden on the Department of Utilities’ grid space. As the city continues to grow this becomes even more important,” said John Delaney of the Morrissey Engineering team.

