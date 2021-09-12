Bond issue addresses security and technology

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of a multi-part series looking at aspects of the Fremont Public Schools bond issue which will be decided by mail-in vote on Sept. 14. Today’s story focuses on school safety and security.
Improved security, technology and student safety is addressed in the $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue.
The bond issue will be decided by mail-in vote on Sept. 14. Ballots were mailed out Aug. 26 and are due back in the County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
Other issues addressed in the bond issue is on elementary school programs and buildings and creating operational and energy efficiencies.
The three areas of emphasis were the main topics mentioned in the Fremont Public Schools District’s community survey. The survey asked questions related to a variety of issues.
“One of the major themes that the survey results highlighted was related to safety, security and technology,” stated Brad Dahl, associate superintendent for FPS. “With 1,477 people responding to the survey, the results have been invaluable in serving as a basis to draw from in relation to size, scope and focus of the bond projects.”
The successful bond issue in 1999 provided the first opportunity for the district to begin the process of providing a secured single point of entry for most elementary buildings and the newly developed Bell Field Elementary and Fremont Middle School. This design created a vestibule with a window and a system for allowing entry in a secured fashion after acknowledging the individual’s purpose for gaining access to the building. The high school main entrance was also modified to create a similar single point of entry.
In 2012, when Johnson Crossing Academic Center opened, the building featured a similar single point of entry with a controlled access vestibule and the ability to route all visitors through the main office prior to entering the building.
“Over the years, we have learned much about the safety and security of K-12 schools,” said Kevin Kavan, FPS safety and security coordinator. “We know that deterrents are one of the main keys in keeping our students and staff safe. The controlled access points not only serve as a barrier to direct access to the building, they allow human interaction with individuals that need access, allowing the staff to gauge their frame of mind.”
Updates in 2000 provided a single point of entry and secured access to the high school. While the entrance on Lincoln Avenue is attractive and has served its purpose for the past 20 years, in the proposed list of projects is a new main entrance on the south side of the building with access from 16th Street. The relocated main entrance would allow for greater accessibility to the building from the south parking lot and provide a secured entrance.
“If you’ve attended events in the Nell McPherson Theatre you know that accessibility can be a challenge. This upgrade will provide for more direct access to the south side of the building and provide for new ADA accessible restrooms serving that end of the building,” FHS Principal Myron Sikora said.
The north end of the building also will receive a new entrance with direct access to the two competition gymnasiums. The activities office will be moved to the north entrance and serve as a secured access point.
“The new entrance will not only allow for better access to the gyms, it will be located closer to the parking lot which is key for parents, grandparents and other fans who come to support our student-athletes,” FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said.
Milliken Park Elementary, which was built as part of the 1978 bond issue, is an open-space design.
The facility accommodates small and large group activities, but is very limited regarding student safety and security. The office is not currently located at the main entrance and once a person is inside the building, the individual has access to most areas. As a part of the bond issue, walls will be constructed and the main entrance area will be redesigned to create a secured, single point of entry.
Since the first personal computers were introduced in classrooms in the early 1980s, electrical and connectivity needs have changed greatly.
The buildings to be replaced were constructed in the 1950s and ‘60s and have classrooms equipped with just one outlet in the front of the classroom and one in the back.
Each of the district’s 5,000 students now has access to a computer device on a daily basis leaving those classrooms ill-equipped for the use with modern technology.
“The district has done an outstanding job of providing connectivity — the challenge is having enough access to electricity in the classrooms for keeping the devices charged,” FPS Director of IT Cliff Huss said. “With every student having a portable device, at some point during the day (or night) 5,000 devices need to be recharged, this doesn’t even take into consideration other devices utilized in the classroom that require electricity.”