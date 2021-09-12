Bond issue addresses security and technology

The north end of the building also will receive a new entrance with direct access to the two competition gymnasiums. The activities office will be moved to the north entrance and serve as a secured access point.

“The new entrance will not only allow for better access to the gyms, it will be located closer to the parking lot which is key for parents, grandparents and other fans who come to support our student-athletes,” FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said.

Milliken Park Elementary, which was built as part of the 1978 bond issue, is an open-space design.

The facility accommodates small and large group activities, but is very limited regarding student safety and security. The office is not currently located at the main entrance and once a person is inside the building, the individual has access to most areas. As a part of the bond issue, walls will be constructed and the main entrance area will be redesigned to create a secured, single point of entry.

Since the first personal computers were introduced in classrooms in the early 1980s, electrical and connectivity needs have changed greatly.

The buildings to be replaced were constructed in the 1950s and ‘60s and have classrooms equipped with just one outlet in the front of the classroom and one in the back.