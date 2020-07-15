Book giveaway proves successful

Sindelar ordered a pallet of Mo Willems’-themed books. Most of the books are by Willems, but there are books by other authors as well.

Sindelar said the distribution, which lasted about one-and-a-half hours, went well. Some people came just for the books, but most recipients were the same individuals who come for the Grab and Go meals.

Each child got two books. Martens said some hard-cover or soft books also went to families with babies.

Children were excited to get the books, which brought them smiles, Martens said.

“Their faces were adorable,” she said.

Martins said some of the children thought the books had to be returned.

“When they found out they could keep them, they were really excited,” she said.

Sindelar said some families even shared photos on Facebook of the students reading their books.

“It’s heart-warming thinking about all those kids who are excited about reading their new books,” she said.