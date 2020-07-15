Book giveaway proves successful

Nicole Martens spotted her former student from a distance.
Martens, a kindergarten teacher at Linden Elementary, was among the volunteers passing out free books for students in preschool through fourth grade.
At the book giveaway, Martens saw a student who’d previously been in her class. Now a second-grader, he was walking to the school, which was part of the book giveaway.
“He came trotting on over, yelling my name,” Martens said. “He gave me an elbow bump, because we couldn’t hug.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept kids out of school buildings, many were able to get free books last week provided for by a grant.
Almost all of the more than 1,000 books were distributed at Grab and Go meal pickup sites last week. The sites are at Linden, Bell Field and Washington elementary schools and Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park.
Volunteers also took books to families as part of Feeding Fremont, in which Grab and Go meals are taken to students whose families can’t get to the pickup sites.
Remaining books will be given away at Linden, said Amber Sindelar, event organizer.
The book distribution project began after Sindelar, the English as a Learned Language (ELL) teacher at Linden, applied in late March for a grant through the First Book Marketplace website. The grant was for $1,000 worth of books.
Sindelar ordered a pallet of Mo Willems’-themed books. Most of the books are by Willems, but there are books by other authors as well.
Sindelar said the distribution, which lasted about one-and-a-half hours, went well. Some people came just for the books, but most recipients were the same individuals who come for the Grab and Go meals.
Each child got two books. Martens said some hard-cover or soft books also went to families with babies.
Children were excited to get the books, which brought them smiles, Martens said.
“Their faces were adorable,” she said.
Martins said some of the children thought the books had to be returned.
“When they found out they could keep them, they were really excited,” she said.
Sindelar said some families even shared photos on Facebook of the students reading their books.
“It’s heart-warming thinking about all those kids who are excited about reading their new books,” she said.
Martens and other teachers enjoyed seeing the students, whom they hadn’t seen in a while. Sindelar said a diverse group of staff helped distribute the books, including elementary and middle school teachers, a reading specialist, instructional coaches and a school nurse.
As for future book giveaways, Sindelar said any chance they find to get books to give to kids, they’ll definitely jump on it.
In the meantime, Martens cherishes memories like the one of the former student, whom she shares a special bond with and his mom.
“It was good to see the both of them,” she said. “It was the highlight of my day.”
