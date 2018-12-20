While many students at Milliken Park Elementary School may be used to ending their day with a bedtime story, on Thursday morning they also got to start their day by reading a book during the school's annual Jingle Bell Read event.
On their last day before holiday break, students at the local elementary school were joined by parents and family members before school to enjoy a book, breakfast, and a little extra bonding time.
"Each student gets a free book at their reading level, they find a spot in the school to snuggle up and read together in the morning," Principal Susan Farkas said. "We just want to encourage reading with your children every day and show that it is really simple -- it doesn't have to be anything elaborate -- just find a spot, curl up and read together."
Parents and students were encouraged to come in their pajamas, while faculty members dressed in various holiday-themed costumes including a Christmas tree, an elf and even Santa Claus.
For Kelly Kirkaldie, the Jingle Bell Read event is a great way for her to spend some quality time with her daughter London Hancock.
"She has a younger sister and it's just me," she said. "So it's great to have a little extra one-on-one time with London."
Hancock enjoyed a carton of milk and a pastry as she read along to "How To Catch An Elf" -- which she said was her favorite book because of her love of elves.
Kirkaldie also said the Jingle Bell Read is another opportunity for her to share her love of reading with her children.
"I really enjoy reading so I've really tried to cultivate that in my kids," she said. "We go to the library every week and just read a lot -- so giving them a love of reading and books is something really important to me."
According to Farkas, Jingle Bell Read is one of several Title I Parent Engagement events that the school hosts each year.
"We try to do a lot of activities to have parents involved in the school -- and obviously another huge component is increasing our students' literacy," she said. "But we have events throughout the year. We have family literacy nights, science fair nights, the children's museum comes in to do science experiments. We really just want parents to feel welcome in the school and welcome in their child's learning."
Besides parents coming in to read along with the students, members of both the Fremont High School basketball and softball teams also spent their morning at Jingle Bell Read.
"They really enjoy it," FHS Basketball Coach Mark Williams said of his team. "Some of them are Milliken Park alums so they like coming back to their old stomping ground. All the guys show up and it's a great time of year to give back to some of the younger kids in the community."
The high school students filled in for parents who may have conflicting work schedules or other obligations that keep them from the event, but Farkas says the school tries to balance out parents' busy schedules by having similar events at different times.
"The morning-time event is helpful for parents that work a later shift, but we try to do at least one in the morning and some of our other ones are in the evening -- so that way there is a balance for parents who may work different shifts," she said.
This is the ninth straight year that Milliken Park has hosted Jingle Bell Read and, along with all the other parental engagement events they host, students wind up with a bevy of books to take home.
"Every time we have a parent involvement night or event, the students all get a book, so hopefully by the time they are done in elementary they have a good little library going on at home," she said.
Along with positive aspects as far as promoting literacy and parental involvement in their children's school work, Jingle Bell Read has become a special event for Milliken Park faculty, parents and students.
"It really is everyone's favorite tradition," Farkas said.