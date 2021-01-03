Breakfast and lunch school menus for Jan. 4-8

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 4
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, corn, mixed fruit cup, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, potato chips, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Hot dogs, chips, baked beans.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, bar/cake.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; pepperoni or cheese pizza, green beans, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Mini waffles; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, mixed fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Donut; grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrots, broccoli, apple slices.
Thursday: Egg omelet; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini bagel and cream cheese, juice, milk; chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.
Wednesday: Strawberry peach yogurt parfait, french toast grahams, juice, milk; sloppy joe, sidewinder fries, corn, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; turkey and cheese croissant, side salad, fresh grapes, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; lasagna, rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Cherry frudel; shrimp poppers, waffle fries, peas, apricots.