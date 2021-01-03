 Skip to main content
Breakfast and lunch school menus for Jan. 4-8
Breakfast and lunch school menus for Jan. 4-8

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Jan. 4

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, potato smiles, pears, Oreo cookies, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, peas, corn, mixed fruit cup, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, potato chips, mixed fruit, baby carrots, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Hot dogs, chips, baked beans.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas, bar/cake.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; pepperoni or cheese pizza, green beans, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Mini waffles; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, mixed fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Donut; grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrots, broccoli, apple slices.

Thursday: Egg omelet; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini bagel and cream cheese, juice, milk; chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.

Wednesday: Strawberry peach yogurt parfait, french toast grahams, juice, milk; sloppy joe, sidewinder fries, corn, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk; turkey and cheese croissant, side salad, fresh grapes, milk, Asian chicken salad with grilled chicken.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; lasagna, rolls, garlic bread, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Cherry frudel; shrimp poppers, waffle fries, peas, apricots.

Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, rice, corn, pears.

