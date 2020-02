Bryan College of Health Sciences

Madison Schuler of Hooper has been named to the dean’s list at Bryan College of Health Sciences for the fall 2019 term.

The dean’s list is composed of students who were taking 12 credit hours or more and received a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Schuler is a junior nursing major. She is the daughter of Mike Schuler of Hooper and Julie Schuler of Fremont, and the granddaughter of Vern and Judy Schuler of Hooper.