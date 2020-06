× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Megan Giese of Fremont has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 term at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

The president’s list is composed of students who were taking 12 credit hours or more and received a 4.0 grade point average.

Giese, the daughter of David and Connie Giese of Fremont, is a student in the diagnostic medical sonography program who will be graduating in December 2020.

