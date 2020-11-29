Buckminster participates in white coat ceremony

College of Saint Mary (CSM) celebrated its 5th annual Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 30. The event recognized physician assistant (PA) students who have earned entry into clinical patient care by presenting them with their white coats.

Taylor Buckminster of Wahoo was among the students receiving white coats.

After being presented with their white coats, the PA students recited the Physician Assistant Student Oath.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage into the profession for PA students beginning their careers in healthcare. The White Coat symbolizes professionalism, ethical behavior, compassionate care, and service to others.

This event marks the fifth group of students to receive their white coats since the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program was launched at CSM in 2016. Some of the students are part of CSM's accelerated PA program, enabling students to take pre-PA classes as undergraduates and become practicing physician assistants in just five years.

Upon receiving their white coats, students will complete their didactic year of education in the classroom and then enter their final 12 months of clinical rotations with hands-on practice in varied medical settings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0