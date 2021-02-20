Buena Vista University dean's list

Buena Vista University
Katie Gruhn of Fremont was named to Buena Vista University’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Gruhn was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today