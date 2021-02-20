 Skip to main content
Buena Vista University dean's list
Buena Vista University

Katie Gruhn of Fremont was named to Buena Vista University’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Gruhn was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

