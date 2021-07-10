 Skip to main content
Buena Vista University spring dean's list
Katie Gruhn of Fremont was named to Buena Vista University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. Gruhn was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list this semester.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

