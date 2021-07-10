Buena Vista University spring dean's list

Support Local Journalism
Katie Gruhn of Fremont was named to Buena Vista University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. Gruhn was among more than 500 students named to the dean’s list this semester.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
