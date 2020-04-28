Buschmeyer notches top finish for Fremont at NSAA state journalism championship

Fremont High School had one event winner at the 2020 Class A state journalism championship.
Students submitted entries from their classroom work and judges from across the country rated the top eight in each of 25 categories. Due to COVID-19, all places were based on those entries instead of students actually competing on-site in 13 of the categories.
Linley Buschmeyer placed first in sports news writing for FHS. Alexa Mahnke placed fifth.
Taylor Martens earned a third-place finish in yearbook feature writing.
Kayla Monaghan was sixth in advertising while Mahnke was seventh in newspaper news writing. Sarah Prall, McKenzi Geaghan and Maycee Fagan teamed up to finish eighth in the yearbook theme development category.
