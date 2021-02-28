Camenzind graduates from Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Approximately 800 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The graduates were honored during a virtual commencement ceremony, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Jordan Camenzind of Fontanelle graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79.

Camenzind also was named to the honor list for the fall 2020 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.