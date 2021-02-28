Camenzind graduates from Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology
Approximately 800 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester.
Support Local Journalism
The graduates were honored during a virtual commencement ceremony, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Jordan Camenzind of Fontanelle graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79.
Camenzind also was named to the honor list for the fall 2020 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.