Morningside College's Omicron Alpha Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education, recently inducted 20 education students as members.
Inductees included 15 students from the Morningside College Undergraduate Teacher Preparation Program and five students from the Morningside College Graduate Education Program.
The inductees included Carson Cameron, a sophomore from Herman.
At Morningside College, Kappa Delta Pi members must have at least sophomore standing, be admitted to a teacher preparation program, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher, and express the intention on continuing in the field of education.