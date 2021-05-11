Camp Invention will visit Fremont this summer

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, will be coming to Clarmar Elementary School in Fremont the week of June 7-11.

At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention's in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.

For its in-person option, Camp Invention will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily health screenings for all children and program team members; the use of masks; social distancing within classrooms; providing individualized materials to limit sharing; increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks within the building; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.