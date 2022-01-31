 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate files for board of education

The Dodge County Clerk received Justin J. Taylor’s candidate filing form on Jan. 28.

Taylor is seeking re-election to the North Bend Central Public Schools Board of Education.

Nebraska’s primary election is on May 10 and the general election is on Nov. 8.

