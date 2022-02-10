 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidate files for FPS Board of Education

  • Updated
  • 0
Fremont Public Schools logo

Mike Petersen of Fremont is seeking re-election to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.

Petersen submitted his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday.

He has served on the school board since 2018.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blockade at US-Canadian border shuts auto plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News