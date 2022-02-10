Candidate files for FPS Board of Education

Mike Petersen of Fremont is seeking re-election to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.
Petersen submitted his candidate filing form with the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday.
He has served on the school board since 2018.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
