Candidate files for Logan View Board of Education

Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

Another candidate has filed for the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Kris D. Kremke of Hooper is seeking to maintain his seat on the school board. He submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Monday. 

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10 and the general election is on Nov. 8.

