 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Candidates seek re-election to FPS Board of Education

  • 0
Fremont Public Schools logo

Sandi L. Proskovec and Terry L. Sorensen Jr. have both submitted their candidate filing forms to the Dodge County Clerk.

Proskovec and Sorensen Jr. are seeking re-election to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News