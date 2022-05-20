Car washes to benefit Logan View FCCLA members

Fundraiser car washes will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, and Saturday, May 28, at AutoZone, 601 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Freewill donations will be collected.
All proceeds will benefit Logan View FCCLA members who qualified for National FCCLA in San Diego this summer.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
