Car washes to benefit Logan View FCCLA members

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

Fundraiser car washes will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, and Saturday, May 28, at AutoZone, 601 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Freewill donations will be collected.

All proceeds will benefit Logan View FCCLA members who qualified for National FCCLA in San Diego this summer.

