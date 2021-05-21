CASA of the Midlands, Fremont High School to construct playhouse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are just thrilled and hope to do it every year,” she told the Fremont Tribune. “It is just a way for us to raise awareness and so much needed funding, but also to give back. So we’re excited to raffle it off at the end of the summer.”

Aldana said she hopes the project helps continue to raise awareness for CASA of the Midlands as it continues to build its volunteer base.

There are 32 volunteers between the two counties, with the majority of volunteers serving in Dodge County.

“We just never have enough volunteers and that’s what we hope we are able to get out of this,” Aldana said. “We could really use around 30 more volunteers, so that’s our goal is to just make sure that every child has an advocate.”

The playhouse was built from the ground up thanks to the work from students at FHS. The project provided FPS to explore options for an overhaul of the school’s construction program and curriculum at FHS.

Throughout the project, students learned many aspects of the construction process on a smaller scale, ranging from floor, wall and truss framing and siding to trim carpentry and roofing.