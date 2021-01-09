Cedar Bluffs Board of Education receives award

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2020 President’s Board Award, and Board of Excelled Award winners this fall during their annual Area Membership Meeting.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement.

In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance. The following boards were recognized for their outstanding excellence and collective volunteer time and commitment to public education in Nebraska:

Twenty school boards, including Cedar Bluffs Public Schools (Garlyn Grosse, Jeremy Pleskac, Shannon Lubker, Tim Shanahan, Todd Thiesen and Wes Giehler. Superintendent Harlan Ptomey), received the Board of Excellence Award.

Criteria for the Board of Excellence Award includes engagement in NASB’s annual Delegate Assembly governance meeting, and members of the board must each attend a minimum of two learning opportunities during the year, with the exclusion of one board member.

