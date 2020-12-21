Cedar Bluffs Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools reported six positive COVID-19 tests last week, according to a Friday press release.

Two students, one family member and three staff members tested positive for the virus, while an additional 17 individuals were in quarantine.

In total, the school has disclosed 73 positive COVID-19 tests. That breaks down to 17 students, 35 family members and 21 staff members.

In his weekly report, Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said four staff members became ill this week, with three ultimately testing positive for the virus. The remaining staff member ultimately returned to work.

Those staff members who tested positive for the virus had students and other family members who worked at the school, which led to the quarantining two more students and an additional staff member.

The two positive student tests led to the quarantining of other siblings throughout the school as well, Ptomey said. Additionally, Ptomey said the school learned of another close contact from a student who tested positive last week. That student was asked to quarantine as well.

One parent is being tested for COVID-19, while another already received a positive result, resulting in multiple quarantines for their students.

