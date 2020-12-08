Cedar Bluffs Public Schools provides COVID-19 update

Four parents and family members and three staff members at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a Friday press release issued by Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.

In total, 65 individuals tied to the school have tested positive for the virus this year. That number breaks down to 14 students, 33 parents and family members and 18 staff members.

An additional 16 individuals are currently in quarantine.

All three staff members who tested positive for the virus were symptomatic during the Thanksgiving break, Ptomey said in the press release.

"... Unfortunately, two of the three staff members also had spouses that work at Cedar Bluffs, so in total that removed five staff members," Ptomey said in the release.

Nine students are also in quarantine due to relation to the four parents and family members who tested positive.

"Those students quarantining are also being tested, but we don't have those results yet," Ptomey said. "With those still quarantining from previous cases, our total quarantine count is 16."

