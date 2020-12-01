Cedar Bluffs Public Schools releases COVID-19 update

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools provided an update on its COVID-19 situation last Friday.

The school has continued to see a downturn in positive cases since CBPS reported its first positive cases of the year in October. Last week, only one family member of a student had tested positive for the virus, according to Superintendent Harlan Ptomey's press release.

In total, 58 students, family members and staff have tested positive for the virus.

Ptomey also noted new Directed Health Measures introduced by Gov. Pete Ricketts recently, which would suspend all student activities under the ninth grade if the state's hospital bed capacity reaches 25%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to Thanksgiving Break, Ptomey said that number had risen up to 23.4%.

"If we continue on this course, we will suspend all youth activities including practices and no middle school contests will be played," he said in the press release.

That number has since decreased slightly, currently sitting at 22.7% as of Tuesday.