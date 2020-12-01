Cedar Bluffs Public Schools releases COVID-19 update

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools provided an update on its COVID-19 situation last Friday.
The school has continued to see a downturn in positive cases since CBPS reported its first positive cases of the year in October. Last week, only one family member of a student had tested positive for the virus, according to Superintendent Harlan Ptomey's press release.
In total, 58 students, family members and staff have tested positive for the virus.
Ptomey also noted new Directed Health Measures introduced by Gov. Pete Ricketts recently, which would suspend all student activities under the ninth grade if the state's hospital bed capacity reaches 25%.
Support Local Journalism
Prior to Thanksgiving Break, Ptomey said that number had risen up to 23.4%.
"If we continue on this course, we will suspend all youth activities including practices and no middle school contests will be played," he said in the press release.
That number has since decreased slightly, currently sitting at 22.7% as of Tuesday.
This week also marked the return date for a number of students who were previously in quarantine. Ptomey said the current number of quarantined students, 17, is "tremendously lower" than what it was three weeks ago.
"I hope this is a an indication that we are starting to decline in cases, but watching the news concerns me as we see the airports packed with travelers and even with a request by [Ricketts] asking everyone while in stores to wear a mask, I see many are still resistant to comply," Ptomey said.
US shippers are ready to transport virus vaccine
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!