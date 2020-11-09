Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees decrease in positive COVID-19 cases

Current positive cases at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools decreased last week, according to a Friday press release from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.
Friday’s numbers show 10 current positive COVID-19 cases split between students, parents and family members and staff. Split between those three groups, three students are currently in quarantine due to a positive test, six parents or family members have tested positive, along with one staff member.
An additional 53 students and staff members across the school are currently in quarantine. Those individuals are either waiting for results on a COVID-19 test or are in quarantine due to a close contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.
In his Oct. 30 press release, Ptomey stated that 19 individuals were in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, many of which were staff.
In total, 46 people have tested positive at CBPS since the school saw its first COVID-19 outbreak in October.
In his press release, Ptomey reminded families to keep their children at home should they show symptoms of COVID-19, such as a loss of taste and smell, for 10 days or until they have a doctor’s note with an alternative diagnosis or negative test result.
He said the school is seeing anywhere between 20 to 30 students absent each day with symptoms.
“This is Three Rivers directive that all schools in the area follow,” he said in the press release. “If a student goes home with one symptom, they can return to school without a doctor’s note or negative test result but must be symptom free for 24 hours. If while recovering at home, your child develops more than one symptom or has prolonged sickness please follow the two symptoms or more directives from Three Rivers Health.”
Additionally, there will be no school on Friday, Nov. 13 at CBPS for “professional development and to do a deep clean of the building,” according to a Monday post on the school’s Facebook page.
