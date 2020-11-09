Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees decrease in positive COVID-19 cases

Current positive cases at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools decreased last week, according to a Friday press release from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.

Friday’s numbers show 10 current positive COVID-19 cases split between students, parents and family members and staff. Split between those three groups, three students are currently in quarantine due to a positive test, six parents or family members have tested positive, along with one staff member.

An additional 53 students and staff members across the school are currently in quarantine. Those individuals are either waiting for results on a COVID-19 test or are in quarantine due to a close contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.

In his Oct. 30 press release, Ptomey stated that 19 individuals were in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, many of which were staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In total, 46 people have tested positive at CBPS since the school saw its first COVID-19 outbreak in October.

In his press release, Ptomey reminded families to keep their children at home should they show symptoms of COVID-19, such as a loss of taste and smell, for 10 days or until they have a doctor’s note with an alternative diagnosis or negative test result.