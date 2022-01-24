Cedar Bluffs student hospitalized due to COVID as schools continue to battle virus

A Cedar Bluffs Public Schools student was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha recently due to COVID while Fremont Public and Archbishop Bergan schools also continue to battle the virus.

In a weekly update released Friday, CBPS Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said 13 students, 10 parents or family members, and two staff members tested positive.

“All of these positives resulted in 18 more students that have been quarantined, some with symptoms and some without,” Ptomey said in the update.

Quarantine and isolation rules at CBPS consist of five days, after which students/staff may return once they are symptom-free, but must wear a mask for another five days.

Of the teachers who tested positive, one from the daycare was unvaccinated and another in the elementary was vaccinated.

Ptomey encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“The fully vaccinated have less mortality than the overall mortality rate for all deaths in Nebraska and clearly shows that the ‘not fully vaccinated’ or unvaccinated have a much higher rate of death than any other group. Please get vaccinated,” he said.

The update also stated that the seven-day rolling average for all illnesses was 59.86 per day, or 12.68% of the CBPS student population. This is a decrease from 72 students gone Jan. 13-20.

Slightly more than 1% of Fremont Public Schools student population were not in school Friday due to COVID-19. There were 85 students gone due to a positive test and a total of 160 not in school due to quarantine. Thirteen district employees were not working due to a positive test and another four were in quarantine.

Masks are required inside all FPS buildings and district-owned/leased/chartered transportation through January 28, 2022.

“Keeping our students and staff safe and in school is our priority,” stated Mark Shepard, FPS superintendent. “We continue to monitor our numbers closely. We are looking at adjusting our protocol as necessary and will remove the mask mandate when appropriate.”

On Thursday, Bergan principal Dan Koenig said in his weekly video update that six students were in quarantine and six have tested positive which is 1.6% of the total K-12 student population in quarantine and 1.3% who have tested positive.

Three Rivers Public Health Department posted a weekly positivity rate of 66.67% Monday, down from a record 68.3% positivity rate on Jan. 16. There are currently a total of 17,439 positive cases within the Three Rivers district, 1,085 in the past seven days, and 1,971 in the past 14 days.

There are 427 patients hospitalized (45 on ventilators) due to the virus within the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition which includes the counties of Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass. Currently, 253 ICU beds are occupied and 46 ICU beds are available.

Three Rivers is offering free community testing. They are open for testing from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. on Fridays at 210 East Military Avenue in Fremont.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and at Three Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays. More information is available online at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19.

Ptomey’s weekly update can be viewed on the CBPS website, www.cedarbluffsschools.org. Bergan’s update is posted to their Facebook page @ArchbishopBerganCatholicSchool. More detailed information regarding FPS protocols is on their website fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021.

