Cedar Bluffs students sign on with industry partners

Seniors at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools have completed internships with local businesses as part of the district’s career academy.

Two seniors have turned their internships into careers that will provide educational assistance to pay for their college courses next fall.

The young men signed with their industry partners on Wednesday in front of families, peers, teachers and representatives of Southeast Community College and the business they are joining.

Liam Kenney will join Butler Ag of Fremont and continue his education as a diesel technician with SCC.

Caleb Baustian will join Lincoln Premium Poultry of Fremont and continue his education in electrical maintenance with SCC.

“We are so thankful to these local businesses for giving our students such an incredible opportunity,” said Kate Chrisman, career academy director for CBPS. “I am also extremely proud of these young men for balancing their school work and their internships during their senior year.”

Chrisman said CBPS is proud of its partnership with the college, which gives students “a leg up” in their educations.

In addition, Madison Patyk, a senior at Cedar Bluffs High School, signed with Iowa Western Community College to continue a family tradition of competitive cheer.

With the support of her family and cheer coach, she is excited to take this next step in her future.

