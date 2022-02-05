 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Cedar Bluffs third graders place 22nd in worldwide reading competition

  • 0
Cedar Bluffs third-grade class

Patty Brousek's third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory. The students placed 22nd out of 1,229 classes.

 Courtesy

Patty Brousek’s third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory.

Read Theory is an online reading comprehension assessment tool for students. This program is a supplemental program that allows students to read narrative, informative, or informational literary passages and answer corresponding comprehension questions, while tracking student performance and reporting progress to teachers.

Brousek’s third-grade students placed 22nd out of 1,229 classes. There were 39,621 students in grades 1-12 involved in the competition.

During the competition, knowledge points for correct answers were tripled. Brousek’s students earned 57,954 points while reading 1,017 passages.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News