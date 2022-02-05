Cedar Bluffs third graders place 22nd in worldwide reading competition

Patty Brousek’s third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory.
Read Theory is an online reading comprehension assessment tool for students. This program is a supplemental program that allows students to read narrative, informative, or informational literary passages and answer corresponding comprehension questions, while tracking student performance and reporting progress to teachers.
Brousek’s third-grade students placed 22nd out of 1,229 classes. There were 39,621 students in grades 1-12 involved in the competition.
During the competition, knowledge points for correct answers were tripled. Brousek’s students earned 57,954 points while reading 1,017 passages.